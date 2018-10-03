Alwar lynching: Attack on Pehlu Khan witnesses concocted to shift case, says police

Pehlu Khan’s sons Irshad and Arif were also present in the car when they were allegedly attacked by unknown men. Pehlu Khan’s sons Irshad and Arif were also present in the car when they were allegedly attacked by unknown men.

Alwar Police has said that the alleged incident of firing on witnesses in the Pehlu Khan lynching case was concocted with a motive to shift the case out of Behror court.

Lawyer Asad Hayat was in a vehicle with witnesses Azmat (28), Rafiq (25) and Pehlu’s sons Irshad (28) and Arif (21). They were headed to the ADJ court in Behror on September 29 when they were allegedly attacked.

Hayat and the witnesses had claimed that a black SUV without number plates had tried to force them to stop. They had claimed that the men in the SUV hurled abuses at them and fired at them. They claimed they were saved by a gap in the road divider, which they used for a quick U-turn to escape the attackers.

Alwar’s Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kushal Singh, said “the allegations turned out to be totally false”. “We have a lot of evidence to deny the claims. The CCTV footage along the spot (of alleged firing) shows that there was no black Scorpio before or after the vehicle. We have filed a final report in the case,” Singh said.

READ | Sons, other witnesses shot at on way to testify

Police scanned CCTV footage from toll barriers nearby as well as close to the spot of the alleged firing. “We found a well-placed CCTV along the spot (of incident, as claimed by the witnesses) but there was no black Scorpio passing by the location before or even half an hour after the witnesses’ vehicle passed the location,” Singh said. He said that as per the allegation there should be a 10-second difference between the two vehicles.

Hayat said “we will study the report and will see what key evidences they have based it on. We had told them that we are headed to meet the SP. It’s not as if we didn’t inform them or didn’t meet them. They had started calling us within half an hour so there’s the compliance.”

“The question is about the point of incident. If that vehicle is not showing up in CCTV footage, then it could have been positioned elsewhere nearby from where it followed us,” he said.

Police questioned why Hayat was “busy making a Facebook update about the attack and informing people over WhatsApp” rather than informing police authorities. “If someone is fired upon, they would dial 100 and approach the closest police station, or take shelter at a place. But the men ignored several police stations and outposts,” Singh said.

Hayat had said that “we didn’t have faith in Behror police because they gave a clean chit to the six accused named in Pehlu lynching FIR. So, we approached the SP directly.”

The police will now file its report in court. If the court accepts it, then proceedings can be initiated against the person who filed the complaint under IPC 182/211.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App