Alwar gangrape: FIR against SHO, seven others in dock

More than a month after an 18-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped by five men in front of her husband in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, the state government has decided to register a case against the then station house officer (SHO) of the Thanaghazi police station for inaction in the matter.

The victims and their family had alleged that after they reported the matter to the police on April 30, officials deliberately didn’t take action for seven days and didn’t arrest the accused, despite repeated pleas by them. The accused also made a video of the crime, which was later circulated on social media, something that the family said could have been stopped had timely action been taken.

Additional chief secretary, home, Rajeeva Swarup told The Indian Express on Friday that the department has issued directions that an FIR be registered against the then SHO.

“We have ordered action in the matter and the directions have been issued today. A case will be registered against the SHO concerned under section 166A of the IPC and SC/ST Act for not registering FIR, disciplinary action against three officials – the circle officer, the SHO and a constable – will be taken,” Swarup said.

He added that disciplinary action will also be taken against 7 police officials. The circle officer (Alwar rural) will also be posted out of the district.

“Seven police personnel including one sub-inspector, one assistant sub-inspector and five constables are being posted out of the range. An explanation is being sought from the SP and the additional SP,” said Swarup.

The gangrape and the alleged police inaction had caused nationwide outrage, with the opposition BJP cornering the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state, accusing it of covering up the incident.