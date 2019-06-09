Alwar gangrape: Family demands CBI probe, action against police officers

A day after the Rajasthan government decided to register a case against the former station house officer (SHO) of the Thanagazi police station for delays in lodging an FIR in the gangrape of an 18-year-old Dalit woman in front of her husband, the woman’s family Saturday said that they are not satisfied with the government action.

“The action taken by the government is not adequate. Why is an FIR being lodged only against the SHO? The then SP too misled us for several days and a case should be registered against him as well. Several other officials have been merely transferred from the district. We want harsher punishment against all of them,” the woman’s father told The Sunday Express.

He also demanded a CBI inquiry in the case for a fair investigation.

Apart from the case against the former SHO, the state government has also decided to take disciplinary action against seven police personnel and act against the circle officer (Alwar rural), who is to be transferred out of the district, the SHO and a constable of the Thanagazi police station.

The government has also decided to transfer seven police personnel out of the range and an explanation is being sought from the SP and the additional SP after which a decision will be taken on what action needs to be taken. The government made the decisions after an administrative inquiry and an internal police investigation into the matter.

The woman and her family had alleged that after they reported the matter to the police on April 30, officials deliberately didn’t take any action in the matter for seven days and didn’t arrest the accused, despite their pleas. The gangrape and the alleged police inaction had caused nationwide outrage, with the Opposition BJP cornering the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state, accusing it of covering up the incident until the Lok Sabha elections had concluded in the area on May 6.

After the allegations of police inaction, the government had suspended Thanagazi police station house officer Sardar Singh and also removed then Alwar SP Rajeev Pachar from his post.