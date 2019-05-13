Alwar gangrape: Demand CBI probe and stringent action, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Union minister and BJP ally in NDA government Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday demanded for a CBI probe into the rape of a Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. He also accused the Congress-led state government of concealing the crime for several days for electoral benefit.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president condemned the incident and alleged that the state government did not allow the case to be registered until the election concluded in the state.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Paswan said, “We demand a CBI probe and stringent action against the culprits in this incident.”

While BSP chief Mayawati has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing politics over the incident, Paswan attacked Mayawati with the same allegation and said that she was shedding crocodile tears. “By demanding the resignation of Prime Minister, Mayawati is trying to shield the Congress government of Rajasthan. She is not demanding resignation of Congress government of the state,” Paswan said.

Paswan added that Mayawati should stop ‘dual politics’ of supporting Congress in the state and also threatening the state government on the Alwar incident at the same time.