Alwar gangrape: BJP submits memo to Governor, lists cases of violence against women, Dalits in Cong rule

In the wake of gangrape of an 18-year-old woman in Alwar district, the BJP in Rajasthan on Sunday listed out cases of violence against Dalits and women which have taken place in the state ever since the Congress formed the government in December last year.

Alleging that the Congress along with the administration deliberately covered up the issue due to the elections, the BJP staged protests on Sunday and submitted a memorandum to Governor Kalyan Singh.

The law and order situation under the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has fallen apart and criminals are committing heinous acts without any fear of reprisal, said state BJP president Madan Lal Saini, adding incidents of crimes against Dalits and rape of women have become common.

The Congress government and the state’s police force have come under severe criticism following the Thanagazi gangrape after the family of the victim alleged that the police didn’t take any action till the Lok Sabha elections were over on May 6.

“In the past four months, the way such activities have increased, is a matter of great concern, especially for the increase in crimes against women from backward communities. The way the Thanagazi incident was covered up for 10 days to get election benefits, raises severe concerns,” said former social justice and empowerment minister and ex- BJP Rajasthan president Arun Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi said the saffron party has made two annexures of incidents of crimes against women and Dalits.

According to these annexures, the party has listed out 46 instances of violence against women along with 34 incidents of atrocities against Dalits ever since the Congress government came into power.