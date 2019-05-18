Alwar gangrape case: Police file chargesheet against five accused

Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet in a court against the five accused in the Alwar gangrape case, days after a controversy had erupted over the delay in filing of FIR after police allegedly turned away the victim citing Lok Sabha polls.

Advertising

“The chargesheet was filed Saturday against the accused,” Additional Superintendent of Police Chiranjee Lal was quoted as saying by PTI.

The five accused had allegedly gangraped a Dalit woman in front of her husband when she was going with him on a motorcycle on Alwar road on April 26. The sixth accused had shot a video clip of the incident and circulated in on social media.

Rajasthan: Police today filed chargesheet against six accused in connection with Alwar gangrape case. pic.twitter.com/GnyaaPuYAs — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2019

The accused, Inderraj Gujar, Ashok Gurjar, Chotelal Gurjar, Hansraj Gurjar and Mahesh Gujar, were arrested after an FIR was registered on May 2 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act. Mukesh Gujar, who had shot and circulated the video, was also held under the IT Act.

Also read | Alwar rape case: Among five accused, a truck driver, tea stall worker, labourer

Advertising

On Thursday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met the victim’s family along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot.

After the visit, the Congress chief told reporters that he wasn’t “here to do politics”. Gandhi said he had met the gangrape victim and promised her justice.

“Soon after I heard about the incident (Alwar gang rape) I spoke to Ashok Gehlot Ji. This is not a political issue for me. I met the victim’s family and they have sought justice which will be done. Action will be taken against culprits,” he said.