Video: Chopper with Alwar BJP MP on board spins out of control

A video shared by news agency ANI shows the chopper spinning and losing control before it regained control and flew away.

The chopper spun violently for several seconds before it regained control and took off. (Source: ANI video/screengrab)

Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath had a close shave on Sunday as the helicopter he was travelling in appeared to lose control shortly after taking off. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the chopper spinning violently for several seconds before it regained control and took off.

In the recently concluded general elections, Balaknath won the Alwar Lok Sabha seat against Congress candidate and royal scion Jitendra Singh. Balak Nath is the disciple of Mahant Chand Nath, who was the MP from Alwar until his death in 2017. In the subsequent bypolls, the seat went to Congress’s Karan Singh Yadav — a win BJP workers attribute to anger against former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

Balak Nath, who was born into a Yadav family from Behror, is the head of Asthal Bohar Math in Rohtak.

