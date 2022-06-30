AltNews journo Mohammed Zubair taken to Bengaluru home to recover devices: police

The Delhi police flew journalist Mohammed Zubair to Bengaluru on Thursday to recover his electronic devices as part of the investigation in the case in which he was arrested on Monday over a 2018 tweet.

The co-founder of the fact-checking site AltNews was booked under sections related to promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings after an anonymous Twitter user tagged Delhi police, saying his tweet insulted a Hindu god. He is now in four-day police custody. While the police seized his phone after the arrest, they said the phone had been formatted and contained no data related to the case.

On Thursday, a four-member police team went to Bengaluru with Zubair to recover his electronic devices from his home there.

A senior police officer said, “His latest phone has been formatted and he has been evasive during the questioning. A team is at his home and will collect all electronic evidence that will help in the case. We are looking for a laptop and another phone which were used to post tweets and store media.”

Sources in the Bengaluru police confirmed that the Delhi police’s cyber crime unit came to the city around noon and went to Zubair’s house.

Meanwhile, the Twitter handle Balajikijaiin, which flagged the 2018 tweet to the Delhi police, has been deleted.