Alstom makes bid to build 100 aluminium Vande Bharat trainsets

French multinational rolling stock maker Alstom and Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives in partnership with Swiss major Stadler have bid to make 100 aluminium Vande Bharat trainsets while other major industry players have given this tender a miss.

To be manufactured in Sonepat, the trainsets will be lighter than traditional steel-make trains and more energy efficient.

India does not have aluminium trains because of the absence of technology and the material needed to make them. That is going to change with this project.

The technical bids, which were submitted on Thursday, will be evaluated and then financial bids will be sought.

Swiss maker Stadler has the required experience and expertise in making aluminium trains.