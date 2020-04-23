Maharashtra: Alphonso feels the heat, farmers struggle to reach markets

Workers weigh and segregate Alphonso mangoes as per grade at a warehouse owned by Sanchin Lanjekar in Ratnagiri. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Workers weigh and segregate Alphonso mangoes as per grade at a warehouse owned by Sanchin Lanjekar in Ratnagiri. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Every summer, said Devdutta Patil, customers wait for the Alphonso. This year, for the first time that he has been in the mango business for 30 years, it is the king of fruits that is waiting for buyers.

On Sunday night, son Vikram supervised the packing of 72 boxes containing two dozen mangoes each at their home in Ratnagiri, for their first dispatch to Mumbai this season, with some easing of the lockdown starting the next day. As four workers and members of the family placed the Alphonso in layers of hay, Vikram said the boxes were headed for for the APMC market in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, about 340 km away.

Still, he doesn’t expect to come anywhere close to their usual sales. “We are readying about 1,000 boxes, last year we sold 2,500,” Devdutta said.

Ratnagiri had four active COVID-19 cases Sunday. For the mango trade, that fuels the economy of Maharashtra’s coastal districts, the lockdown is a second blow in close succession, after the untimely rain in December costing 40 per cent of the yield.

Vivek Bhide, the president of a cooperative of mango producers and sellers, estimates that the three districts of Konkan region produce 3.5 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes each year.

An estimated 30,000 to 40,000 metric tonnes of top-grade mangoes from Konkan are exported every year. The overseas demand has also been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, mango farmers reached out to the government to facilitate the retail sale of Alphonso, including in major markets like Mumbai, Thane and Pune.

While Alphonso rates, in the range of Rs 800 to Rs 2,000 for a peti (box of four to seven dozen mangoes), are not dramatically lower than earlier, problems in supply chains have made the business sluggish, said Bhide. “Usually by April 20, most farmers have sold 50 per cent of their produce,” he said.

Amar Desai said that not just the fresh fruit, with its short shelf life, but also the mango processing business has been affected. A number of small entrepreneurs in Ratnagiri trade in mango products like sweets, pulp and bottled juice, pointed out Desai.

Sunil Pawar, managing director of Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board, said they have started to directly link farmers with consumers in urban areas now. The board has a list of mango farmers ready for this up on their website. “We have also started sending vehicles to districts like Satara, Nashik, Sangli and Kolhapur for farmers to sell to consumers there,” he said.

Pawar said around 300 tonnes of mangoes have been sent to buyers in other cities via the Board’s intervention, while around 2,235 tonnes have left for markets abroad from its Vashi treatment centre.

“Similar interventions are being carried out by Agriculture Department. Some wholesale traders have tied up with food delivery applications like Zomato to home deliver mangoes,” he said.

Last week, Konkan Bhumi Pratishthan, an NGO associated with around a thousand mango farmers that works with the state government, stepped in to enable farmers to reach urban customers. Founder Sanjay Yadavrao said Alphonso sales may drop to Rs 1,000 crore as opposed to Rs 3,000 crore last year. However, social media has helped. “Now demand is so high, we are trying hard to fulfill it.”

Amar Desai fears the pinch may be felt the most ahead of the next harvest. “Whatever the farmer earns during March, April, May is what sustains him for the year. He uses it in October-November for his next harvest.”

– With inputs from Partha Sarathi Biswas in Pune

