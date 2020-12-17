Alpesh Thakor: Thakor community victim of illegal land grab activities

Thakor claimed he will start declaring “big heads” who have grabbed land of ignorant and illiterate farmers from January 1. (File)

After the Gujarat government announced the enforcement of the Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act on Wednesday, BJP leader Alpesh Thakor said the maximum victims of the illegal activity are people from his Thakor community and that land mafias are only a face and real force behind them is a nexus of builders, government officials and politicians.

Thakor claimed he will start declaring “big heads” who have grabbed land of ignorant and illiterate farmers from January 1.

Addressing a press conference, Thakor welcomed the implementation of the anti-land grabbing act and hoped that it will be properly implemented. He alleged that “syndicates of land mafia, builders, top government officers and politicians’ are behind acts of grabbing land of farmers in Gujarat by threatening them or by taking undue advantage of their ignorance. Thakor claimed that he will start declaring names of those “big heads”, who have grabbed land parcels of poor farmers and made huge money. Thakor added that he knows at least 50 such cases of land grabbing.

Thakor, who heads Gujarat Thakor-Kshatriya Sena, said that these people whose land parcels have been illegally grabbed are not able to speak up or take up the cases legally and therefore his group has come out to help them.

If necessary, Thakor said, he would take the victims of land grabbing to the committee of collector or even to the Chief Minister and Home Minister.

