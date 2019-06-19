Toggle Menu
Alpesh Kathiriya: Will solve disputes in PAAS over Hardik Patel soon

Kathiriya was arrested in November 2018 in the sedition case and was granted bail on December 3.

Congress leader Hardik Patel. (File photo)

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Alpesh Kathiriya Tuesday said that there was internal disputes in the organisation regarding Congress leader Hardik Patel and that it would be sorted out soon.

“Some are against Hardik Patel, but we will convince them,” he told media persons outside the Surat district court on Tuesday.

He was produced before the Surat district court in a sedition case on Tuesday. The court fixed the next hearing on July 2.

Kathiriya at present is lodged at Lajpore Central Jail in Surat.

On December 31, he was arrested again by Varachha police for allegedly misbehaving with traffic police. Kathiriya is also accused of misbehaving and abusing the top police officers while remaining in the police lock-up. Surat police then filed an application at the district court, seeking cancellation of his bail in the sedition case. The court had granted the application on January 15, 2019.

Surat police finally arrested Kathiriya from Velanja village on February 18 and since then he is in the central Jail.

