Toggle Menu
For bail, Patidar quota leader Alpesh Katheriya tells HC he won’t enter into any altercationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/alpesh-katheriya-bail-gujarat-patidar-leader-hc-altercation-5720238/

For bail, Patidar quota leader Alpesh Katheriya tells HC he won’t enter into any altercation

In January this year, the Surat court had cancelled his bail on police’s application that Katheriya had violated the bail conditions by “misusing his liberty and failing to maintain law and order” as he allegedly misbehaved with traffic policemen.

The case will come up for hearing after the vacation.

Patidar quota leader Alpesh Katheriya, who has challenged the Surat Sessions Court’s decision to cancel his bail in connection with a sedition case filed during 2015 quota stir, on Thursday filed an undertaking in the Gujarat High Court assuring that he would not enter into any “verbal altercation” and avoid any “direct or indirect conflict with the police authorities or public administration”.

In January this year, the Surat court had cancelled his bail on police’s application that Katheriya had violated the bail conditions by “misusing his liberty and failing to maintain law and order” as he allegedly misbehaved with traffic policemen.

In his undertaking to the High Court, Katheriya maintained that allegations of breach of bail conditions levelled against him “were not sufficient” to order the cancellation of his bail. He also added that he “shall not try to take or gain any undue advantage of the High Court’s order releasing him on bail, if and when the court chooses to order the same”.

The case will come up for hearing after the vacation.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Polarised like never... anyone who predicts tally is a charlatan,' says Ruchir Sharma
2 Hit global headlines from PhD lab, now waits at home
3 Rs 2,654 crore bank fraud case: Amit Bhatnagar seeks bail for sleep disorder, Gujarat HC order likely today