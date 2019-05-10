For bail, Patidar quota leader Alpesh Katheriya tells HC he won’t enter into any altercation

Patidar quota leader Alpesh Katheriya, who has challenged the Surat Sessions Court’s decision to cancel his bail in connection with a sedition case filed during 2015 quota stir, on Thursday filed an undertaking in the Gujarat High Court assuring that he would not enter into any “verbal altercation” and avoid any “direct or indirect conflict with the police authorities or public administration”.

Advertising

In January this year, the Surat court had cancelled his bail on police’s application that Katheriya had violated the bail conditions by “misusing his liberty and failing to maintain law and order” as he allegedly misbehaved with traffic policemen.

In his undertaking to the High Court, Katheriya maintained that allegations of breach of bail conditions levelled against him “were not sufficient” to order the cancellation of his bail. He also added that he “shall not try to take or gain any undue advantage of the High Court’s order releasing him on bail, if and when the court chooses to order the same”.

The case will come up for hearing after the vacation.