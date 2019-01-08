Removed by govt, SC brings back Alok Verma as CBI chief

Alok Verma was reinstated as CBI Director by the Supreme Court Tuesday — over two months after the government stripped him of his powers and responsibilities in a surprise midnight order on October 23.

In a big jolt to the Centre, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi quashed the orders of the Chief Vigilance Commission recommending Verma’s removal. The court has, however, has directed Verma not to take any policy decisions till a statutory Committee meets on his removal within a week.

The Supreme Court also set aside the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as interim chief of CBI.

Both Verma and his deputy, Rakesh Asthana, were divested of their roles in the CBI following a bitter fallout. Joint Director M Nageswara Rao was appointed as the interim in-charge of the agency. Verma challenged his removal in the apex court, saying the decision was against the rules that mandate that the CBI chief has two years in office. Another petition was filed by NGO Common Cause in the case.

During the hearing, the government justified its actions by arguing that the two officers were fighting like “Kilkenny cats.” But Senior Counsel Fali S Nariman, appearing for Verma, contended that the differences did not happen “overnight” and that the authorities could have approached a selection committee. Attorney General K K Venugopal opposed this argument and said that the action was “in effect only a suspension” and that the argument that it was a transfer was “highly artificial”. The CBI, too, denied that it was a transfer.

Reserving its verdict in December, the bench also comprising Justices SK Kaul and K M Joseph reminded the government it had to be “fair.” “It (Infighting) has been going on since July. It has been developing since three months… It’s not something that has happened overnight to require immediate action,” it told the Central Vigilance Commission, which supervises the CBI’s functioning and on whose recommendation the Centre stripped Verma of his powers.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared for the CVC called it a “surprise situation” and said that the “two senior officers instead of investigating serious cases were investigating each other, were raiding each other…Unless CVC has the power to act in surprise situations, it will become a toothless body”.

The cracks began to appear between the CBI’s top two way back in October 2017, when the Verma objected to Asthana’s promotion as Special Director. Later, Verma accused Asthana of accepting bribes from a Hyderabad-based businessman to help him get off the hook in the Moin Qureshi case money laundering case. The Special Director shot back with a dozen charges listed against Verma, including counter charge relating to Moin Qureshi case, where he alleged that it was the CBI director who accepted a bribe.