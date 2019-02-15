Alok Verma opts out of SRCC event, college says no formal invite

Advertising

Former CBI director Alok Kumar Verma, who was to speak at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) Students’ Union Business Conclave on Thursday, “opted out” of the event after “discussions with organisers”, sources said.

Verma was supposed to speak at the conclave, where many prominent leaders — including Narendra Modi in 2013, in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls— have spoken earlier. “He opted out of the function after some discussions with organisers,” sources close to Verma said. The conclave started on Thursday and will end on Saturday.

Sources said that members of the college student union extended an invitation to Verma on January 9, a day after he was reinstated as CBI director by the Supreme Court.

On January 10, a high-powered committee transferred him from the post, following which he resigned. He was to speak about building an “organisational identity through personal history”, sources said.

SRCC principal Simrit Kaur said, “There is no formal invitation which had gone out from either my desk or from the teacher-in-charge of the event. It is possible that some students were in touch with his office. We have a set protocol while organising and inviting guests for an event as big as this. The students are always in touch with the guests and when it starts firming up, we step in and formalise it.”

In the past, the Dalai Lama, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, former finance minister P Chidambaram and former presidents Pranab Mukherjee and late A P J Abdul Kalam, have spoken at the event.

Union minister Arun Jaitley is among the alumni of the college.

Last year, industrialist Gautam Adani had made the closing address at the event.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP MP Varun Gandhi and Indian Ambassador to USA Navtej Singh Sarna are expected to speak at the Conclave on Friday.

Verma is an alumnus of St Stephen’s College.