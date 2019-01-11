Tried to uphold CBI integrity, attempts were being made to destroy it: Alok Verma

In first remarks after his ouster as CBI Director by the selection committee Thursday evening, Alok Verma said he “tried to uphold the integrity of the institution while attempts were being made to destroy it”.

Without naming CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana who levelled allegations against him — these became the basis of the CVC report on him — Verma said “it is sad” he was transferred “on the basis of false, unsubstantiated and frivolous allegations made by only one person, who was inimical to me”.

Verma told The Indian Express: “The CBI being a prime investigating agency dealing in corruption in high public places is an institution whose independence should be preserved and protected. It must function without external influences. I have tried to uphold the integrity of the institution while attempts were being made to destroy it. The same can be seen from the orders of the central government and the CVC dated October 23, 2018 which were without jurisdiction and were set aside.”

“It is sad that on the basis of false, unsubstantiated and frivolous allegations made by only one person, who was inimical to me, I have been transferred to another post pursuant to the orders of the committee which was assigned the task of deciding my future course of action as Director CBI. I have stood up for the integrity of the institution, and if asked, will do it again in order to uphold the rule of law,” he said.