Days after content creator’s almond taunt video goes viral, Chhattisgarh official attached to head office

Days after a video went viral of a man, whose application for a property document had been pending for a year, throwing a packet of almonds on her table with the taunt that it would help refresh her memory, an assistant estate manager with the Chhattisgarh Housing Board (CGHB) and another official faced disciplinary action from the board.
The man in the video, which went viral on April 17, was identified as Toran Sahu. He was seen throwing almonds on the table of assistant estate manager Poonam Banjare.
The transfer order issued by the CGHB said, “It is evident that more than one year has passed since the application for mutation by Toran Sahu, yet no decision was taken. Even after signing on 11.11.2025, the concerned officials did not ensure proper follow-up, and the file remained pending. Therefore, for negligence and failure to perform duties, LP Bajare, Executive Engineer (in-charge Estate Officer), and Poonam Banjare, Senior Assistant (in-charge Assistant Estate Manager), are hereby directed to be attached to the Head Office.”
Sahu told The Indian Express that he had been frustrated by the officials’ alleged inability to find his file each time he visited their office. He said, “I got harassed a lot. I went to her office many times, but each time, she said she was unable to find my file. I am a content creator and use social media to make travel vlogs in Chhattisgarh. Suddenly, it occurred to me that I should make a video offering her almonds to refresh her memory and put it on social media.”
Sahu said the matter was expedited after the video went viral. “Within 12 hours of uploading the video, I received a call from a government official who said my work is in progress and would soon be completed.”
However, after the video, Banjare filed a written complaint against Sahu for harassing her. Superintendent of Police for Bilaspur district, Rajnesh Singh, said, “A complaint has been given to Sirgitti police station, and a probe is going on after which appropriate action shall be taken.”
Banjare did not respond to calls and messages by The Indian Express seeking her comment on the matter.
Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India.
Expertise and Experience
Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of:
Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages.
Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states.
Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering:
Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements.
Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law.
Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in:
Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel.
Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India.
Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More