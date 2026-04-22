Days after content creator’s almond taunt video goes viral, Chhattisgarh official attached to head office

Days after a video went viral of a man, whose application for a property document had been pending for a year, throwing a packet of almonds on her table with the taunt that it would help refresh her memory, an assistant estate manager with the Chhattisgarh Housing Board (CGHB) and another official faced disciplinary action from the board.

The man in the video, which went viral on April 17, was identified as Toran Sahu. He was seen throwing almonds on the table of assistant estate manager Poonam Banjare.

The transfer order issued by the CGHB said, “It is evident that more than one year has passed since the application for mutation by Toran Sahu, yet no decision was taken. Even after signing on 11.11.2025, the concerned officials did not ensure proper follow-up, and the file remained pending. Therefore, for negligence and failure to perform duties, LP Bajare, Executive Engineer (in-charge Estate Officer), and Poonam Banjare, Senior Assistant (in-charge Assistant Estate Manager), are hereby directed to be attached to the Head Office.”