Ally PMK accepts AIADMK invite to discuss reservation for Vanniyar community

Pattali Makkal Katchi president GK Mani on Sunday said the party’s founder Dr. Ramadoss has accepted their ally AIADMK’s invitation to discuss their demand on internal reservation (within the MBC quota) for the Vanniyar community in government jobs and education.

Mani posted a statement on Twitter, saying that PMK’s general council has unanimously passed a resolution to hold meetings with the AIADMK on February 3.

According to the statement issued by the PMK, a ministerial delegation, led by Local Administration Minister SP Velumani, Law minister CV Shanmugam, Electricity Minister P Thangamani and Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan, met Dr.Ramadoss a day before the party’s general council decided to take a call on the alliance ahead of the 2021 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

PMK said that alongside the Vanniyar Sangam, it had staged protests in various phases demanding internal reservation for the community. The party claimed it had held several rounds of talks with the AIADMK-led government but as it remained unmoved, Dr. Ramadoss put forward the demand to the ruling ally. However, it is still awaiting formal approval by the AIADMK, it added.

Meanwhile, local reports claim that Captain Vijayakant’s DMDK is not too keen on staying in the same alliance as the PMK. And if they are forced to do so, they are planning to put forth a demand to the AIADMK to give them a share of seats which is at par with the PMK as it would give their cadres and voters the belief that they are the second biggest partner in the ruling coalition.