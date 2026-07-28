Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport set for inauguration: All you need to know

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate it on August 1. Airport projected to be a catalyst for industrial growth and employment generation in North Andhra Pradesh.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readHyderabadJul 28, 2026 05:08 PM IST
Air India operates a validation flight at the upcoming Bhogapuram Airport. Credit: X/@Bhogapuram_ArptAir India operates a validation flight at the upcoming Bhogapuram Airport. (Credit: X/@Bhogapuram_Arp)
Make us preferred source on Google

On August 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam. The airport has been projected by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a catalyst for industrial growth, employment generation, exports, skill development and research in North Andhra Pradesh. Key facets:

The airport terminal’s design is inspired by the “Flying Fish”, symbolising the Bay of Bengal and North Andhra’s maritime heritage. The terminal also incorporates traditional Rangoli into its roof and ceiling designs.

Located in Vizianagaram district, the airport is about 55 km from the existing Visakhapatnam airport.

It is a Rs 4,727-crore Greenfield airport completed in a record 31 months, according to Naidu.

The airport has a 3,800-metre Code-E runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, including the Boeing 777, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Airbus A330 and Airbus A340.

It is equipped with advanced airfield lighting, navigation aids and CNS/ATM infrastructure for domestic and international operations.

Naidu said the government views Bhogapuram Airport as a transformational asset for the entire North Andhra region, and plans to establish an Aviation Hub and an Aviation University to generate employment opportunities.

Story continues below this ad
Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu during the commercial validation flight event at the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport. Credit: X/@Bhogapuram_Arpt Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu during the commercial validation flight event at the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport. Credit: X/@Bhogapuram_Arpt

The airport is expected to strengthen North Andhra’s export ecosystem through a cargo terminal with an annual capacity of 25,000 metric tonnes. The cargo terminal includes temperature-controlled cold-chain facilities for transporting pharmaceuticals, marine products, and other high-value perishable goods.

It has also secured the DGCA aerodrome licence, along with all required safety, fire and environmental clearances.

In the first phase, the airport has been designed to handle 6 million passengers annually, with a master plan to expand capacity to 40 million passengers annually.

The project is expected to boost economic growth, tourism, industrial investments, exports, logistics, aerospace and defence across the erstwhile Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Story continues below this ad

The integrated airport project comprises:

  • Airport: 2,203.32 acres
  • Aviation Hub: 500 acres
  • Aviation University/EduCity: 136.63 acres

Sustainability features include:

  • A 5 MW solar power plant
  • Energy-efficient HVAC systems
  • LED airfield lighting
  • Rainwater harvesting and water recycling
  • Around 30% of the airport’s water requirement will be met through recycled water.

Tourist destinations expected to benefit include Araku, Lambasingi, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. The airport is also expected to create opportunities in tourism, hospitality, logistics, warehousing, exports, pharmaceuticals, marine products, IT, aerospace, defence and manufacturing.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments