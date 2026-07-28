Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport set for inauguration: All you need to know

On August 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam. The airport has been projected by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a catalyst for industrial growth, employment generation, exports, skill development and research in North Andhra Pradesh. Key facets:

The airport terminal’s design is inspired by the “Flying Fish”, symbolising the Bay of Bengal and North Andhra’s maritime heritage. The terminal also incorporates traditional Rangoli into its roof and ceiling designs.

Located in Vizianagaram district, the airport is about 55 km from the existing Visakhapatnam airport.

It is a Rs 4,727-crore Greenfield airport completed in a record 31 months, according to Naidu.