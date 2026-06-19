Allu Arjun summoned to court in ‘Pushpa 2’ stampede case; trial set to begin

An FIR was registered against Arjun, the Sandhya Theatre management and his personal security team under provisions of the BNS relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt. (Photo: X/ @alluarjun)

A local court in Hyderabad has summoned Telugu actor Allu Arjun to appear Monday in connection with the December 2024 Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

The IX Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at the Nampally Court Complex issued summons to Arjun and 19 others as the trial is set to begin next week.

The chargesheet, filed by Chikkadpally Police on December 27 last year, names Arjun as accused number 11. The stampede occurred on December 4, 2024, outside Sandhya Theatre during the premiere screening of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, starring Arjun.

The stampede killed a woman and left her son seriously injured. An FIR was registered against Arjun, the Sandhya Theatre management and his personal security team under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt. The chargesheet names 23 accused.