Allu Arjun summoned to court in ‘Pushpa 2’ stampede case; trial set to begin

The stampede at the premiere of Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2' in December 2024 killed a woman and seriously injured her 9-year-old son.  

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadJun 19, 2026 03:30 PM IST
An FIR was registered against Arjun, the Sandhya Theatre management and his personal security team under provisions of the BNS relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt.An FIR was registered against Arjun, the Sandhya Theatre management and his personal security team under provisions of the BNS relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt. (Photo: X/ @alluarjun)
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A local court in Hyderabad has summoned Telugu actor Allu Arjun to appear Monday in connection with the December 2024 Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

The IX Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at the Nampally Court Complex issued summons to Arjun and 19 others as the trial is set to begin next week.

The chargesheet, filed by Chikkadpally Police on December 27 last year, names Arjun as accused number 11. The stampede occurred on December 4, 2024, outside Sandhya Theatre during the premiere screening of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, starring Arjun.

The stampede killed a woman and left her son seriously injured. An FIR was registered against Arjun, the Sandhya Theatre management and his personal security team under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt. The chargesheet names 23 accused.

Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024, and granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court the same day, though he spent the night in Chanchalguda Prison. He was granted regular bail on January 3, 2025, by the IX Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate.

According to the chargesheet, the theatre management was primarily responsible for the fatal stampede as it failed to take adequate measures to prevent overcrowding. Police alleged that the management allowed more people into the theatre despite overcrowding, failed to inform them about Arjun’s visit and did not seek security arrangements.

On December 9, 2024, police arrested M Sandeep, a partner of Sandhya Theatre; M Nagaraju, its manager; and G Vijay Chander, in charge of the lower balcony where the stampede occurred. The complaint was filed by Mogudampalli Bhaskar, husband of the deceased, M Revathi. Their nine-year-old son was left in a coma after the incident.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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