Allow women to take RIMC entrance exam from this year, says Supreme Court

AFTER ALLOWING women candidates to take this year’s National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exams, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed that they be permitted to sit for the December 2021 exams for entry into the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) as well.

Pursuant to the court’s nudge on a public interest litigation, the Army Training Command had told the court that admissions to RIMC are done through competitive exams held twice every year, in June and December. It said preparatory work for the December exams being already over, “girls will be allowed to take the RIMC entrance examination scheduled in June 2022 for entry into RIMC for the term starting in January 2023”.

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul, however, did not agree.

The bench, also comprising Justice M M Sundresh, directed that necessary changes be made so that they can take the exams scheduled this year itself, on December 18. It directed that “the necessary modified advertisement be issued within two days without changing the schedule”.

“You are effectively postponing everything. Why do you want to postpone for a year,” Justice Kaul asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who urged the bench to defer the entry till next year.

The ASG said October 30 is the last date for submission of applications. “Exam process today is at an advanced stage, there are difficulties,” she submitted.

But the court did not grant the prayer.

The directions came on a PIL filed by Advocate Kailas Udhavrao More and another plea by NGO Centre for Reforms, Development and Justice.