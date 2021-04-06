Allow vaccination of those above 25 years: Uddhav to PM

Uddhav Thackeray on Monday requested PM Modi to allow people aged over 25 years to get Covid vaccination doses to protect the "young and working population" from the rapid spread of the virus. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow people aged over 25 years to get Covid vaccination doses to protect the “young and working population” from the rapid spread of the virus. On Monday, Maharashtra registered 47,288 new cases, taking the total Coivd count to 30.57 lakh. Mumbai registered 9,879 cases, taking the city’s total count to 4.62 lakh. The total active cases in Maharashtra stands at 4.51 lakh and 73281 in Mumbai.

In his letter, Thackeray thanked the PM for accepting his suggestion made during a video conference of PM with chief ministers of all states, to allow people above 45 years of age to get vaccinated.

“I further request you to lower it to 25, as the states facing the surge are having to place curbs to safeguard the lives of the population. However, if a large number of our young and working population is vaccinated, the intensity of the cases would be much lower than the treatment they need today,” wrote Thackeray. A statement from CM’s office said vaccinating a large number of young people, especially those who leave home for work, would help reduce the number of patients.

Thackeray has also requested the PM to provide 1.5 crore additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine that will enable the state government to vaccinate people aged over 45 years from six districts such as Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad in three weeks.