Allow us to meet Abdullahs, release leaders: NC to Governor Satya Pal Malik

A day after the J&K administration lifted curbs on their movements and political activity, senior leaders of the National Conference in Jammu met at the party headquarters here on Thursday and urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to let their delegation meet party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah who are still under detention in Srinagar.

The NC leaders sought immediate release of all political leaders, withdrawal of restrictions on free movement and expression of people, and called for “ensuring liberty by restoring democracy”.

Meeting for the first time after being ordered indoors following the removal of special status under Article 370 on August 5, the NC leaders unanimously adopted a resolution expressing “concern over the situation in the wake of unfortunate political developments during the past two months’’.

The meeting was chaired by NC provincial president Devender Rana, brother of BJP leader and Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh.

Explained Key to tests ahead By taking the lead in calling for the release of not just its own leaders but of all mainstream political parties, Jammu leaders of the National Conference have signalled that this will be key to two tests later this month — the first Block Development Council elections in the state and the birth of two Union Territories.

Saying there was “anguish over the continued detention of senior leaders of National Conference and other mainstream political parties in Kashmir, including Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah’’, the NC leaders said “the party will chalk out the future course of action after meeting the top leadership’’.

Authorities lifted the restrictions on Jammu Opposition leaders Wednesday, ahead of the first Block Development Council elections in the state, scheduled for October 24.

Those present at the meeting included former ministers, lawmakers and senior leaders Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Surjeet Singh Slathia, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, Rattan Lal Gupta, Mushtaq Ahmed Shah Bukhari, Rachpal Singh, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Th. Kashmira Singh, Qazi Jalal ud Din, Babu Rampal and Brij Mohan Sharma.

Condemning the detention of Farooq Abdullah under the stringent Public Safety Act “notwithstanding his immense and crucial role in democratic polity of the country and contribution in steering the state to peace, progress and development, braving all odds’’, the party leaders sought immediate release of not just the Abdullahs but all political leaders.

The NC leaders pledged to “strengthen bonds of communal harmony, unity, togetherness and inclusive democratic polity — a long cherished agenda set for the state by Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’’ and said they would work to “safeguard the interests of the people of the state” so that “they are not deprived of their rights and privileges”.

On the issue of release of political leaders detained in Kashmir, J&K Governor’s advisor Farooq Khan told The Indian Express that “the leaders are not under life imprisonment and of course they will be released eventually”. “I am not giving any timeline. The concerned agencies are looking at each of these cases and are assessing whether these leaders can cause breach of peace. Once the concerned agencies are convinced that they will not cause breach of peace, and the situation improves, they will be released,” he said. —With ENS in New Delhi