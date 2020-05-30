Why only liquor stores, allow religious places to open: Kamal Nath to MP govt

The Congress leader has targeted the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for its decision to allow liquor shops to reopen even in red zone areas. (File photo) The Congress leader has targeted the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for its decision to allow liquor shops to reopen even in red zone areas. (File photo)

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the easing of a number of restrictions starting June 1, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday demanded that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh too should allow all religious places to reopen from Monday.

“When liquor shops can be opened during the lockdown against the wishes of common people why are places of worship closed,” the Pradesh Congress Committee chief asked.

The state has, meanwhile, extended the lockdown for two more weeks till June 15.

Citing the example of Karnataka and West Bengal that have announced that shrines will reopen from June 1, the Congress veteran said MP should follow the suit by putting in place norms like social distancing for devotees.

The Congress leader has targeted the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for its decision to allow liquor shops to reopen even in red zone areas. He alleged the decision to reopen liquor shops will increase the COVID 19 infection in red zone.

“These are the same people who, while in Opposition, used to lecture us and oppose liquor and called it a threat to women and daughters. After coming to power their priority is no longer people but liquor,” Nath said in a tweet.

On Friday, Bengal announced the reopening of all places of worship, starting from June 1. The state government’s workforce capacity would also be increased from 50 per cent to 70 per cent to ensure public services continue “uninterrupted and unhindered”.

