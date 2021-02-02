Allocation Of Rs 24,435 crore Hike in WCD budget, Mission Poshan 2.0 launched

Out of the allocation for the ministry this year, the highest amount has been allocated to Mission Poshan 2.0 and Saksham Anganwadi scheme -- Rs 20,105 crore.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has received a 16 per cent increase in its budget allocation this year with a sum of Rs 24,435 crore announced Monday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further announced that supplementary nutrition schemes were being merged with the Poshan Abhiyan to launch Mission Poshan 2.0.

In 2020-21, the ministry was allocated a sum of Rs 30,007.09 crore, which was revised to Rs 21,008.31 crore.

Out of the allocation for the ministry this year, the highest amount has been allocated to Mission Poshan 2.0 and Saksham Anganwadi scheme — Rs 20,105 crore.

Poshan 2.0 now combines the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Anganwadi services, Poshan Abhiyan, Scheme For Adolescent Girls and National Creche Scheme.

The allocation for social services sector, which includes nutrition and social security and welfare, has been increased from Rs 2,411.80 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 3,575.96 crore.

Schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, One Stop Centres, Swadhar Greh, Child Protection, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Scheme for Adolescent Girls and Ujjawala have not been allocated anything in this budget.

The budget of the ministry’s autonomous bodies — National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development, Central Adoption Resource Agency, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, National Commission for Women and Central Social Welfare Board — have been increased.

The budget for Mission for Protection and Empowerment of Women has been drastically reduced from Rs 726 crore to Rs 48 crore.

“The launch of Mission Poshan 2.0 by merging the supplementary nutrition programme and Poshan Abhiyan is a great step to strengthen the country’s public health as the mission intends to enhance the nutritional content delivery and the outreach… NFHS-5 data shows the significance of nutrition more than ever before as the nutrition indicators have not fared well,” said Dr Sujeet Ranjan, Executive Director, The Coalition for Food and Nutrition Security. “We recognise that malnutrition is a complex condition that can involve multiple factors. Therefore, to reduce multiple forms of malnutrition, more nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive interventions should be targeted.’’