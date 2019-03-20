Toggle Menu
Allies come on board, Pramod Sawant takes Goa floor test todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/allies-come-on-board-pramod-sawant-takes-goa-floor-test-today-5634760/

Allies come on board, Pramod Sawant takes Goa floor test today

The BJP has staked claim with these numbers: 10 BJP MLAs (Pandurang Madkaikar is in hospital and, therefore, not counted as a voting member), three each of the MGP and Goa Forward Party, and three independents.

Goa floor test, Goa CM, Goa new chief minister, Goa politics, Manohar parrikar dead, Parrikar dead news, New goa government, New Goa CM, Indian Express
New Goa CM Pramod Sawant pays tribute to former CM Manohar Parrikar in Panaji on Tuesday. (PTI )

FORTY-FIVE-YEAR OLD Pramod Sawant, sworn in Chief Minister of Goa past midnight Monday following the death of Manohar Parrikar, will take a floor test in the state assembly Wednesday to prove majority of the BJP-led government he now leads.

He has the support of Goa Forward Party’s Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)’s Sudin Dhavalikar who will be the two Deputy Chief Ministers.

“We are going for the floor test tomorrow. There will be no problem. I am 100 per cent confident. The first priority is to take control of the administration. I want to give Goa a good administration. The second priority is to complete all of Manohar Parrikar’s projects which are currently ongoing,” Sawant said.

“Parrikar managed it for two years. So I will be able to do it for the next three years. It is a proud moment for me to go from the Speaker’s post to the CM. Yes, this government will have two Deputy Chief Ministers. The first Deputy Chief Minister will be Sudin Dhavalikar and the second will be Vijai Sardesai,” he said.

Advertising
Floor test in Goa on Wednesday, newly-elected CM Pramod Sawant announces
Goa Governor Mridula Sinha with new Chief Ministe Pramod Sawant and 11 cabinet ministers after taking the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan in Panaji on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Since the state is mourning for Parrikar, Sawant said he will not be accepting congratulatory messages and notes. “Do not even come to meet me. Even if you want to congratulate me after seven days, do not come with flowers,” he told well-wishers.

The BJP has staked claim with these numbers: 10 BJP MLAs (Pandurang Madkaikar is in hospital and, therefore, not counted as a voting member), three each of the MGP and Goa Forward Party, and three independents.

The House strength is down to 36 MLAs — with the deaths of Parrikar on Sunday and Francis D’Souza in February, and with two Congress members having resigned after they defected to BJP. The Congress has 14 MLAs, and there’s one of the NCP.

Pramod Sawant is Manohar Parrikar's successor, takes oath as new Goa CM
Goa Governor Mridula Sinha (R) administers the oath of the office to Pramod Sawant as the new Chief Minister of the state, at the Raj Bhavan in Panaji, Goa, (PTI Photo)

The Sawant cabinet has 11 ministers and ahead of the floor test, seven berths have already been assigned to coalition partners and independents. Sawant has promised to distribute the portfolios within a week. Of the seven cabinet positions with allies, two have gone to independents, three to Goa Forward Party and two two MGP including Dhavalikar.

The Congress, which also claims to have the numbers, called the midnight swearing-in of Sawant “unconstitutional”. It went to Raj Bhavan twice on Monday to “remind” Governor Mridula Sinha about its five letters staking claim to form the government.

Don't Miss
Explained: In 4-corner Bengal contest, TMC and BJP eye gains
Explained: What Happens When A Chief Minister Dies In Office?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Germany initiates move at EU to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist
2 Kartarpur Corridor: India, Pakistan hold technical talks, discuss coordinates
3 Jignesh Mevani visits fasting Dalits of Una, says callous Rupani govt not keeping promises