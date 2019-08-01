Alliance with Shiv Sena is unbreakable, says CM Fadnavis as NCP, Congress MLAs join party

WITH A virtual race between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over inducting deserters from the Congress and the NCP, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reiterated his commitment of fighting the Assembly elections with ally Shiv Sena.

Advertising

“The alliance between the BJP, the Shiv Sena and allied parties is unshakable. We will contest the elections jointly. We want to break the record of maximum number of seats won by the party in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said while inducting NCP’s Vaibhav Pichad, Sandeep Naik and Shivendraraje Bhosale as well as Congress’ Kalidas Kolambkar into the BJP.

On Tuesday, Pichad, Naik, Bhosale and Kolambkar had resigned as MLAs, clearing the path for them to be formally inducted into the BJP. They joined the BJP in the presence of the chief minister and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday morning.

Vaibhav’s father Madhukar Pichad, who had earlier served as the state NCP president, also joined BJP. The senior Pichad thanked former state Congress president Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who had recently switched over to the BJP, for playing a key role in his decision to join the BJP.

Advertising

Other who joined include Sagar Naik, the nephew of Sandeep’s father Ganesh Naik, a political heavyweight in Navi Mumbai. In spite of most of his family joining the BJP, Ganesh has yet not joined the party.

The CM’s statement on alliance laid to rest the speculation that in spite of announcing a tie-up in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP was still testing the waters on whether it should fight elections on its own.

“There is a lot of speculation in the media that the BJP will contest elections on its own. However, I would like to say that the alliance between the BJP, Shiv Sena and allied parties is unbreakable. We are going to fight elections together. We fought Lok Sabha elections together and will fight Assembly elections together as well,” Fadnavis said.

He maintained that the BJP was not pressuring opponents to join the party. “The BJP does not threaten or bribe people to join the party. There was a time when people would turn their backs on the BJP, those days are now long gone. A number of people are interested in joining the BJP. All those who are capable and have a standing among people are joining the party,” Fadnavis said.