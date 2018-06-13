“Alliance with people” to be Congress’s new slogan in AP: Chandy

“We know it is a challenging task but we will go to the people, conduct house-to-house campaign and bring back the glory to the party,” former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy added. “We know it is a challenging task but we will go to the people, conduct house-to-house campaign and bring back the glory to the party,” former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy added.

“Alliance with people” will be the Congress’ new slogan as it focuses on strengthening the party in Andhra Pradesh, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy said on Wednesday.

There was no question of alliance with any other party in Andhra Pradesh, Chandy, who has been appointed as the new in-charge of the state party affairs, told reporters at the end of the AP Congress executive committee meeting here.

“There is no question of alliance (with any party) in our AP agenda. Our slogan is an alliance with people and the main focus is on strengthening the party from the polling booth level,” the former Chief Minister of Kerala said.

“We know it is a challenging task but we will go to the people, conduct house-to-house campaign and bring back the glory to the party,” he added.

Chandy, who was on his first visit to the state after assuming the new role, said the BJP did not keep the promise of according special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

“It was done intentionally. People understand that. They understand the BJP strategy and its attitude. For four years the TDP aligned with the BJP but now it has parted ways only to mislead the people,” the veteran Congress leader alleged.

APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy, former Union ministers M M Pallam Raju, Panabaka Lakshmi, K Krupa Rani, Rajya Sabha member K V P Ramachandra Rao, AICC SC Cell head Koppula Raju and other leaders attended.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App