Alliance Air flight to Jaipur makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

An Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Jaipur on Monday made an emergency landing due to a “problem in nose landing gear”. Air India spokesperson informed that the landing was made at Indira Gandhi International Airport and all the passengers were safe.

Advertising

The 9643 Delhi-Jaipur flight took off from Delhi at around 8.13 pm when it faced problem in nose landing gear and other material failures. The flight safely landed at 8.25 pm at IGI airport.

“Due to a problem in nose landing gear and some material failure Delhi Jaipur Alliance Air flight 9643 has been declared emergency landing at Delhi airport. All 59 passengers are safe,” a statement by Air India read.

The landing gear is the undercarriage of an aircraft and is used for either take off or landing.