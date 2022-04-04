‘I am merely a district court lawyer who wants to help people’: Meet the man who represented Kashmiri students in Agra

Granting bail to the three Kashmiri students held in Agra for five months over alleged comments following an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match, the Allahabad High Court last week said it was entertaining the application directly, citing “exceptional circumstances”. “It is informed that the Agra District Bar Association passed a resolution for not providing any legal assistance to the applicants… Lawyers have an oath inscribed in their conscience to assist the cause of law… and to serve justice to all those who seek it at all times,” Judge Ajay Bhanot said.

It is this creed that Madhuvan Dutt Chaturvedi, a district court lawyer from neighbouring Mathura, says he swears by. And it is this that led the lawyer, in his 50s, to take up the case of the three engineering students, recipients of the PM’s Special Scholarship Scheme for J&K students, when others wouldn’t – as well as of Popular Front of India activist Atiqur Rahman, who was held along with journalist Siddique Kappan and two others on way to Hathras following the 2019 gangrape incident.

“For me, secularism is not just an emotional or religious aspect,” says Chaturvedi, who runs a small chamber outside Mathura court. “It is about humanity… It is linked to class interest. Whenever communal forces become dominant, they prevent the upliftment of classes. And it becomes a personal and national duty to ensure that the rights of people are protected.”

Responding to the High Court’s observations, Dharmendra Kumar Verma, a member of the Agra Bar Association, said they took the decision not to represent the Kashmiri students “in the name of national interest”. “We do believe that we have an essential job but there are some times when considerations about the nation have to be made. Our call to not represent the students was in the right sentiment since the country always comes first.”

However, Chaturvedi says, for him the petitioners come first. In the narrow lanes lined with lawyers’ offices outside the Mathura court, there is always a crowd outside his chamber. The ‘fariyaadis’ (petitioners) say he rarely refuses a case, especially to those who do not have the means to fight one. He takes on a case pro bono if the petitioner can’t pay, especially women caught up in marital disputes.

“We have to take into account the background of the person. In some cases, people come from disturbed backgrounds and injustice has been done to them. The idea of giving the right legal help takes precedence, even if it comes out of one’s own pocket,” Chaturvedi says.

He attributes his beliefs to his father, Radhe Shyam Chaubey, who was a freedom fighter and helped set up the CPI in Mathura in the 1950s-60s. The political leaders, writers, poets and artistes who dropped in at their house left a deep impression on him, he says. In college, he got associated with the Left and was part of multiple protests involving worker rights and fee hikes.

One petitioner whom Chaturvedi has represented, Vikas, a resident of Mathura, says, “Two years ago, my uncle called police to my mother’s house because she asked for her share in the family property. Everyone objected to a woman going up against a man for her rights. I found myself pitted against my own community, even police pushed for a compromise. Madhuvanji finally took our case.”

Mateen, the brother of Atiqur Rahman, held on his way to Hathras, says: “When we came to know of his arrest, we went to Mathura and asked around for a lawyer. Several people told us that Madhuvanji will be able to help. He has been with us from the beginning.” When Rahman fell ill, Chaturvedi filed several petitions in court to get him transferred to a hospital for urgent treatment.

In such cases, often the lawyer on the other side is Additional District Counsel, Mathura, Subhash Chaturvedi. Whatever their professional differences, the government counsel says, he has only respect for Chaturvedi. “He is like an elder brother. There is a lot that people have learned from him.”

Chaturvedi has faced personal threats and abuse over his cases. After he took up the brief for the Kashmiri students, messages were posted against him on local WhatsApp groups, calling him “anti-national”. A few years ago, when Chaturvedi was part of the legal team opposing bail to the VHP’s Sant Yuvraj, who had been arrested for objectionable comments, the latter’s supporters had assaulted him.

Chaturvedi says he derives the courage to take on the threats from revolutionaries who risked their lives in history and from his family who stands by him. “There are so many people before me who have done so much. I have always been mentally prepared for any consequence, but my work cannot stop. When my time will come, it will. Till then, there is a lot to be done… I am merely a district court lawyer who also wants to help people.”