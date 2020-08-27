Alleging NCP interference, Parbhani’s Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav resigns

Shiv Sena MP from Parbhani, Sanjay Jadhav (Twitter@SanjayJadhavMP)

In a sign of increasing tussle between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, Shiv Sena MP from Parbhani, Sanjay Jadhav, has tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging NCP’s interference in appointing a non-governmental administrative body to manage the affairs of the agriculture produce market committee (APMC) at Jintur in Parbhani.

In a letter to the CM, Jadhav, a second-term Sena MP from the Marathwada region, said he had been trying for the last eight to 10 months to appoint a Sena-led body to the APMC but had failed to do so as the NCP’s body has been appointed for the second time. “It has pained me a lot and the Sena activists are also unhappy. If I am not able to give justice to the activists, despite having our government, then I have no moral right to continue as MP,” Jadhav wrote in the letter dated August 25.

Jadhav asked how can the party expand if workers do not get justice. “I am tendering my resignation to you wilfully after careful consideration. I will continue to work as a Shiv Sainik,” he said. While Jadhav was not available for comment, Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the issue will be resolved. “If there are any issues or differences, the CM and other senior leaders, part of the coordination committee of the MVA, will resolve it,” he told mediapersons.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd