Alleged aide of JeM’s Pulwama attack mastermind arrested in Delhi

Over a month after a suicide attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, an alleged JeM terrorist was arrested in Delhi, reported news agency PTI.

The alleged terrorist, identified as Sajjad Khan, is a close associate of the Pulwama attack mastermind Mudasir Ahmed Khan, police said. The 27-year-old was arrested near the Lajpat Nagar market late Thursday night, they said.

A resident of Pulwama, Khan was allegedly tasked with establishing a sleeper cell in Delhi, police said.

Muddasir is alleged to have arranged for the Maruti Eeco car and the explosives that were used in the attack. He was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir after the attack.

The crackdown comes as part of a series on ongoing operations in Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi. The Pulwama attack took place on February 14 with JeM operative Adil Ahmad Dar ramming an explosives-packed SUV into a CRPF convoy along the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama’s Lethpora.