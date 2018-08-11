Allegations against me are just election time conspiracies: MoS Rajen Gohain on rape charges

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain Saturday said the rape allegations levelled against him are nothing but ‘election-time conspiracies’. On August 2, Assam police had registered a case against Gohain for allegedly raping and threatening a 24-year-old married woman.

“Every time I am about to contest elections, such conspiracies are plotted against me. This happened in 2011 and 2016 as well. Now again this has started. Investigation is underway. The truth will be revealed soon,” news agency ANI quoted Gohain as saying.

Gohain has also filed complaints of blackmailing against the woman and her family, PTI quoted a senior police official as saying. The police also stated that the woman had pleaded to withdraw the case two days after filing it and refused to undergo a medical examination. The police, however, will continue their investigation into the matter, a senior police officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, Congress on Friday demanded the immediate sacking of Gohain from the Union council of ministers. Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” on charges against Gohain, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused him of “failing” the women of the country and asked him to maintain the moral authority of his office.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

