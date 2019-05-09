Allegations against judges: Punjab and Haryana HC asks for gangrape case record

A DAY after a woman from Bathinda alleged that a sitting and a retired judge along with Senior Advocates influenced the outcome in a case of gangrape where the judges’ “relative” was an accused, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recalled the order for issuance of bailable warrants against her and also requisitioned the trial court record of the case. The order came during the hearing of her leave to appeal against the acquittal of the accused and the contempt proceedings going on against her.

In the rape case registered in Sri Mukhtsar Sahib in 2011, the accused were acquitted in 2018 by the trial court which ruled that “the evidence and circumstances show that prosecutrix has given a false statement and created evidence with intent to procure conviction…”.

The trial case also led to initiation of two contempt proceedings against her for insulting judicial officers and making allegations against the High Court judges — the now-recalled bailable warrants were issued in March to secure her presence in the contempt proceedings but were stayed last month after she assured her presence. Her plea for leave to appeal against the acquittal order is also pending before the court and on Wednesday, notices were also issued to the respondents, who were previously accused, in the matter.

While alleging that the court was not properly hearing her plea for leave to appeal against the conviction and she was being threatened of conviction by senior lawyers in the contempt cases unless she withdraws the plea, the woman earlier this month approached the High Court with a PIL seeking transfer of cases to the Chief Justice’s Court. The allegations against a sitting judge and some Senior Advocates were made in the plea heard by the division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli on Tuesday which raised objection over maintainability of the PIL in her matter.