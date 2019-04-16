Former student shot dead over ‘AU hostel rivalry’

A 30-year-old former student of Allahabad University (AU) was shot dead in its hostel in Prayagraj late on Sunday night.

Police said the incident occurred when Rohit Shukla, who had six criminal cases against him including robbery and extortion, reached PCB hostel along with his two friends.

Two days ago, AU student Adarsh Tripathi had complained to the university authorities about regular visits of outsiders to the hostel. Tripathi had named Shukla as one of the regular visitors to the hostel.

Police Monday lodged an FIR against six students of PCB hostel, including Adarsh Tripathi, in the murder case, said Station House Officer of Karnalganj police station, Anoop Singh. No one has been arrested.

Police suspect that the murder was a result of a dispute between two groups over hostel domination, Singh said.

Circle Officer of Karnalganj (Prayagraj) Shrish Chandra said police were informed about the murder at 2am on Sunday. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

“We have learnt that Shukla and two friends reached the hostel to meet someone. A few minutes later, Tripathi and his associates arrived and argued with Shukla near the toilet of the hostel. Amid the brawl, someone opened fire and bullets hit Shukla. He died on the spot,” Chandra said. Shukla suffered three bullet injuries, said police.

“Some students told us that Shukla used to visit the hostel regularly. We are trying to identify his two friends who were with him,” said Chandra.

AU’s proctor Ram Sewak Dubey confirmed to have received a complaint from Tripathi. “I forwarded the complaint to police for action. Shukla was a former student of AU,” he said.

Earlier, on April 3, four bike-borne miscreants shot dead Gaurav Kumar, an MCA student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), in the campus in Varanasi. The murder was a fallout of a rivalry, police had said. Four people were arrested.