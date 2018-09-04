WATCH: Allahabad retired cop beaten to death, CCTV footage goes viral

A 70-year-old retired sub-inspector (SI) embroiled in a property dispute was beaten to death by three assailants in broad daylight in the Shivkuti police station area of Allahabad on Monday. The CCTV footage of the assault showed the retired cop, Abdul Samad Khan, trying to shield himself as the three deliver fatal blows using sticks. He eventually stops resisting and is left bleeding on the street. The footage went viral on social media as no passerby comes forward to help him. Khan was later taken to a nearby private hospital where he died during treatment.

According to the police officials, an FIR has been registered against the three assailants and seven others for murder. One of the accused has been arrested.

“According to the investigation so far, these people had some property dispute related to a house and had argued before. The incident was of Monday morning when Khan was going on his bicycle and was attacked by Mohammad Yusuf, his brother Mohammad Sebu and relative Ibne. He was beaten badly with canes and was left on the streets. He was then taken to a nearby private hospital where he died on the evening,” said SP (city) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered at the Shivkuti police station in the evening against one Junaid, his sons Yusuf and Sebu, his relative Ibne and six others for allegedly killing Khan. According to the police officials, Yusuf has been arrested while they are looking for the other two accused who are absconding.

It is learnt that Juniad is a history-sheeter and has around 20 cases against him for attempt to murder among others. The Allahabad High Court has taken cognisance of the assault and asked police to submit a detailed report by Wednesday.

