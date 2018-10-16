Allahabad officially named ‘Prayagraj’, Allahabad University, HC likely to undergo name change

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

Uttar Pradesh Government finally changed the name of Allahabad as “Prayagraj”, claiming that they have not changed the name and have instead given back the city its 500-years-old original name. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath this Tuesday in Lucknow.

Sources in the Government inform that name change would not be limited to just the city and soon famous Allahabad University and even Allahabad High Court, Railway Station, are also likely to see the name change as Prayagraj, along with many other institutions.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, who hails from Allahabad and had earlier written to Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik a few months back for the name change of Allahabad, said, “The proposal came today regarding change of name of Kumbh to Prayagraj seeking approval….All the cabinet members were happy and from today onwards, Allahabad’s name would change as Prayagraj,”

Singh said that he is personally happy too as he had earlier written to Uttar Pradesh Governor for the same as well. He informed that recently during the planning meeting for the upcoming Kumbh mela in Allahabad, Chief Minister had proposed name change and different saints and dignitaries had given their consent in one voice.

Indicating possible change of name of Allahabad University as well as Allahabad High Court along with other institutions, Cabinet minister said, “There are some central institutes, organisations… letters would be written to them for the same and to take the process forward..”

“High court bhi hota hai..railway station bhi hota hai..in sab chejon ke wahan pe jayega to naam badala jayega…” said the Minister.

Explaining the name change, Minister said, “There are 14 Prayags in the country, in which Allahabad is supreme thus the prayag here has been termed as Prayagraj”.

With Congress and Samajwadi Party both opposing the name change by saying that it would affect thing associated with the history including independence movement, Sidhartha Nath Singh, who is also the official spokesperson of the Government said, “Jo naam 500 salon se tha wahi hona chahiye, jo apatti karte hain unhe sochna chahiye….JO tha wahi kar diya hai…” (The name which was there for 500 years should be there. Those who are objecting should think about it.. The name which was earlier there has been given again,”

BJP had earlier supported the announcement made by Yogi Adityanath in Allahabad a few days back, calling “Allahabad” as “Akbar ki nishani”.

