Law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case

The law student who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape and was arrested in an extortion case lodged by the politician was granted bail by Allahabad High Court on Wednesday.

The law student was lodged in jail along with three others, facing a case of allegedly blackmailing and trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand. He had also alleged that they had threatened to make public video clips that showed him getting massages from the student.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had arrested the woman complainant and three men — Sanjay Singh, Vikram alias Durgesh and Sachin alias Sonu Sengar — in connection with the extortion case in October. All the four and Chinmayanand have been lodged in Shahjahanpur jail.

According to SIT, Dharmendra (45) his 28-year-old associate, Ajeet Singh, had got the video clips from the woman complainant who was a student of law in a college run by Chinmayanand. Ajeet, SIT said, is a distant relative of Sanjay Singh.

In September, the bail petitions of the student and Chinmayanand was rejected by a District and Sessions Court of Shahjahanpur.

Based on a complaint filed by the student, who studied in a law college run by a trust headed by Chinmayanand, the former BJP leader was booked under IPC sections 376-C (sexual intercourse by a person in authority), 354-D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Though the student had accused the former minister of raping her, he was not booked for rape.