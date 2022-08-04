Allahabad HC denies bail to journalist Siddique Kappan in UAPA case

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of journalist Siddique Kappan, who has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in connection with the Hathras rape case, reported Live Law.

A single-bench of Justice Krishna Pahal had reserved its verdict in the case on Tuesday.

Kappan, a Delhi-based journalist, was arrested in October 2021 while on his way to Hathras following the murder of a Dalit woman. He was book under UAPA and on charges of sedition. Kappan is currently lodged in a jail in Uttar Pradesh.

A detailed order is yet to be published.