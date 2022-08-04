scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Allahabad HC denies bail to journalist Siddique Kappan in UAPA case

A single-bench of Justice Krishna Pahal had reserved its verdict in the case on Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 4, 2022 10:46:58 am
Delhi-based journalist Siddique Kappan (File)

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of journalist Siddique Kappan, who has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in connection with the Hathras rape case, reported Live Law.

A single-bench of Justice Krishna Pahal had reserved its verdict in the case on Tuesday.

Kappan, a Delhi-based journalist, was arrested in October 2021 while on his way to Hathras following the murder of a Dalit woman. He was book under UAPA and on charges of sedition. Kappan is currently lodged in a jail in Uttar Pradesh.

A detailed order is yet to be published.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshufflePremium
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 10:40:50 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

2

Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode

3

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

4

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

5

An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progre...
Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progre...
Bengaluru civic polls: Government prescribes quota, 33% for OBC, 13% for ...
Bengaluru civic polls: Government prescribes quota, 33% for OBC, 13% for ...
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm

Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm

This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

Koffee with Karan ep 5: Aamir gets 10 for humour; more sass than Kareena
Review

Koffee with Karan ep 5: Aamir gets 10 for humour; more sass than Kareena

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions these two PMs
Delhi Confidential

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions these two PMs

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

Premium
Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

1st grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how big a deal is this?
Explained

1st grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how big a deal is this?

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement