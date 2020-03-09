Allahabad High Court orders UP govt to remove posters of anti-CAA protest accused

The Allahabad High Court Monday ordered the removal of hoardings put up the Uttar Pradesh government, with names, addresses and photos of those accused of violence during the protests. (File) The Allahabad High Court Monday ordered the removal of hoardings put up the Uttar Pradesh government, with names, addresses and photos of those accused of violence during the protests. (File)

The Allahabad High Court Monday ordered the removal of hoardings put up by the Uttar Pradesh government, with names, addresses and photos of those accused of violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The court had on Sunday reserved its order on the matter regarding the state government’s move to put up hoardings with photographs and addresses of those booked in cases of alleged vandalism linked to protests against the amended Citizenship Act in December and called it an “absolute encroachment on personal liberty”.

Those shown in the posters include leading activists including Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, Rihai Manch founder Mohammad Shoaib, prominent Shia cleric Kalbe Sadiq’s son Kalbe Sibtain Noori and retired IPS officer and activist SR Darapuri.

The activists had said they would approach the court against the UP government’s move as it posed a “serious threat” to their lives, amounted to gross “violation of privacy” and violated the “fundamental right to life and liberty”.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd