Allahabad HC seeks UP reply on ‘police excesses’ against protesters

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the UP government over alleged police excesses against protesters during protests against the new citizenship law and proposed nationwide NRC in Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor districts last month. The state government has been asked to file a reply by January 16.

The notice came after the HC took cognizance of an email to the Chief Justice by Mumbai-based lawyer Ajay Kumar, seeking a judicial inquiry into the incidents in the two districts as reported by The Indian Express, The New York Times and The Telegraph. Kumar alleged that the police action was antithetical to core constitutional values.

The letter was turned into a writ petition by a bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Vivek Varma.

The HC took cognizance of The Indian Express report on January 7 regarding alleged police atrocities on students and inmates of a madrassa in Muzaffarnagar on December 20 during a protest against the CAA. The Telegraph and The New York Times had on December 29 and January 2 reported alleged police excesses against minors and others during a similar protest in Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor.

While Kumar attached copies of The Telegraph and The New York Times reports along with the letter, The Indian Express report was presented before the court by Allahabad High Court advocate SFA Naqvi during the hearing on Tuesday. The HC bench has appointed Naqvi and Ramesh Kumar, a lawyer at the Allahabad HC, as amicus curiae to assist it in the matter.

“A division bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Vivek Varma today (Tuesday) issued a notice to the state government, asking why necessary directions as prayed should not be issued,” said Naqvi.

The court had also directed its office to supply a copy of the letter and news reports to the additional government advocate and the amicus curiae, said Naqvi.

