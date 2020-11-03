Allahabad HC reserves order in Hathras case, orders CBI to file status report

Police deployed in the village of the Dalit woman in Hathras

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday reserved its order on a petition alleging administration and police high handedness following the Hathras ‘gangrape’ and murder. The High Court also directed the CBI to file a status report by November 25, the next date of hearing, said senior advocate Jaideep Narain Mathur, who has been appointed amicus curiae in the case.

Additional Director General (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar, state Home Secretary Tarun Gaba and suspended Hathras SP Vikrant Vir Singh appeared before the court as directed in the last hearing on October 12. Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar was also present in the court.

The case is being heard by a Division Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Rajan Roy.

“The state government informed the court that compensation and security have been provided to the victim’s family as per the Supreme Court order. The court also heard Vikrant Vir today,” said Additional Advocate General V K Shahi. “Affidavits were filed by the Hathras district magistrate, Vikrant Vir and the state government in the court. Victim’s lawyer also filed an affidavit,” said Mathur.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly attacked and raped by four upper caste men on September 14. The woman died at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. Her body was taken to Hathras, and a hurried cremation was held a little before 3 am on September 30 – none of her immediate family members were present at the last rites.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the case, the High Court took senior officials to task for hurriedly cremating the body without consent of the parents. The family also told the court that the district administration cremated the body without their consent.

