Allahabad HC reserves order in Hathras case, asks CBI to file status report

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday reserved its order on a petition alleging administration and police high handedness following the Hathras gangrape and murder. The court also directed CBI to file a status report by November 25, the next date of hearing, said senior advocate Jaideep Narain Mathur, who has been appointed amicus curiae in the case.

Additional Director General (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar, state Home Secretary Tarun Gaba and suspended Hathras SP Vikrant Vir Singh appeared before the court as directed in the last hearing on October 12. Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar was also present in the court. “The state government informed the court that compensation and security have been provided to the victim’s family as per the Supreme Court order,” said Additional Advocate General V K Shahi.

