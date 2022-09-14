scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Allahabad HC recommends 16 lawyers for appointment as judges

In the first week of September, the Collegium, led by Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, is learnt to have sent its list which includes a woman lawyer.

Four judges are set to retire this year. (File Photo)

The Allahabad High Court has recommended names of 16 lawyers for appointment as judges of the high court, The Indian Express has learnt.

In the first week of September, the Collegium, led by Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, is learnt to have sent its list which includes a woman lawyer.

Justice Bindal took charge as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court on October 11, 2021. Since then, the largest high court in the country had not sent any recommendation for appointments. If not appointed to the Supreme Court, he retires in April 2023.

The Memorandum of Procedure, the document governing the process of appointment of judges, requires the Chief Justice of a HC to initiate the appointment process for a HC judge six months before the vacancy is set to arise. The process takes several months after the initial recommendations are made. The Allahabad High Court currently has 101 judges against a sanctioned strength of 160. Four judges are set to retire this year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 03:26:33 am
Next Story

85 questions, 350 students, 14k inmates: How Punjab is telling addiction stories

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Brilliant Sane goal wins it for Bayern against Barcelona
UEFA Champions League

Brilliant Sane goal wins it for Bayern against Barcelona

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement