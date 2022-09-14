Allahabad HC recommends 16 lawyers for appointment as judges

The Allahabad High Court has recommended names of 16 lawyers for appointment as judges of the high court, The Indian Express has learnt.

In the first week of September, the Collegium, led by Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, is learnt to have sent its list which includes a woman lawyer.

Justice Bindal took charge as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court on October 11, 2021. Since then, the largest high court in the country had not sent any recommendation for appointments. If not appointed to the Supreme Court, he retires in April 2023.

The Memorandum of Procedure, the document governing the process of appointment of judges, requires the Chief Justice of a HC to initiate the appointment process for a HC judge six months before the vacancy is set to arise. The process takes several months after the initial recommendations are made. The Allahabad High Court currently has 101 judges against a sanctioned strength of 160. Four judges are set to retire this year.