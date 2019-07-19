Allahabad HC issues notice to PM Modi on petition challenging election from Varanasi

The Allahabad High Court Friday issued a notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a petition challenging his election from Varanasi parliamentary constituency, PTI reported.

Justice M K Gupta was hearing the petition, which was filed by former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was seeking to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Modi. In his election petition, Yadav requested the court to declare null and void Modi’s election as a member of Parliament from Varanasi, PTI reported.

The court fixed the matter for hearing on August 21.

Fielded by the Samajwadi Party (SP), Yadav was declared the candidate from Varanasi. However, his nomination was rejected by the Election Commission (EC). The poll panel said Yadav’s nomination was rejected as he had failed to submit a certificate verifying that he was not sacked from the BSF for either corruption or disloyalty.

Yadav, who served in the Border Security Force, rose to fame after a video of him complaining about the food given to security personnel went viral on social media in 2017. He was later sacked from his post.