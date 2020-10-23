Allahabad HC grants bail to journalist held over his tweets

Prashant Kanojia is a freelance journalist based out of New Delhi. (Source: Facebook/Prashant Kanojia)

Journalist Prashant Kanojia, arrested in August for “promoting enmity” through his tweets, was released Thursday after the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court granted him bail.

The bench of Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi, while granting bail to Kanojia, said he should file an undertaking that he won’t seek any adjournment on the dates fixed for presenting evidence. “The applicant (Kanonjia) shall remain present before the trial court on each date fixed, either personally or through counsel, and that the applicant shall remain present in person on the dates fixed for the opening of the case, framing of charge and recording of statement,” the court’s order stated.

On August 17, an FIR was registered against Kanojia at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station on a complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Dinesh Kumar Shukla.

As per the FIR registered by the police, Kanojia had tweeted a post on Hindu Army’s Sushil Tiwari that was morphed and with intention to malign the fame of Tiwari”.

After Kanojia was granted bail, his lawyer said there was another FIR registered against him in May at Ashiyana police station in Lucknow for another tweet. “Though the court has granted bail in both the cases, the order for the Ashiyana one has not yet been uploaded. On August 19… he was taken on remand for both the cases,” she said.

The court order issued on Wednesday mentioned that the counsel for the accused applicant has said that chargesheet in the present case has already been filed and there is no possibility of the applicant tampering with the evidence or influencing the investigation in any manner. Also, that the applicant has assured that he shall not indulge in the act of posting tweets that may hurt the sentiments of people or any specific group.

