Allahabad HC gives bail to man held for namaz in UP temple

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to activist Faisal Khan who had been arrested for offering namaz inside a Mathura temple to “show communal harmony”.

Khan is a member of Khudai Khidmatgar, a Delhi-based social organisation which works towards communal harmony.

He was arrested by UP Police on November 2 after it came to light through a social media post that he along with three other members of the group – Chand Mohammed, Alok Ratan and Nilesh Gupta — had allegedly offered namaz inside Nand Mahal Temple complex in Mathura district in October.

The Uttar Pradesh Police booked the four for promoting enmity on grounds of religion, defiling a place of worship and public mischief and arrested Khan.

While granting bail on Friday, the High Court prohibited Khan from using social media till the conclusion of the trial.

Khan’s counsel Ali Qambar Zaidi told the court that Khan was “a renowned social activist who had revived Khudai Khidmatgar movement of India and has been working towards maintaining communal harmony for the last 25 years”.

The counsel said that as part of his effort towards communal harmony, Khan had undertaken a yatra of temples.

