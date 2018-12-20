Allahabad HC dismisses plea for namaz at Ayodhya disputed site, fines petitioner Rs 5 lakh

The Allahabad High Court Thursday rejected a petition seeking permission to offer ‘namaz’ at the disputed site in Ayodhya while imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner saying the appeal was filed for “cheap publicity”.

Justices DK Arora and Alok Mathur of the Lucknow bench of the high court passed the order on the petition of Al-Rahman Trust, which had requested the court to give permission to offer namaz at the disputed site.

The court termed the petition as an attempt to gain “cheap publicity” and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner. The court directed District Magistrate Faizabad to realise the fine amount if it is not deposited by the Trust.