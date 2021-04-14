Allahabad HC Chief Justice retires: ‘Judges must remain free of every influence except law’

ALLAHABAD HIGH Court Chief Justice Govind Mathur retired on Tuesday, pointing out in his farewell speech that to “have a most civilised India, it is our constitutional responsibility to strengthen judiciary”. He asserted that to have an “independent judiciary, judges must remain free of every influence except law”.

The outgoing Chief Justice said the Constitution provides a strong foundation to have an independent judiciary. “…It is not only judges but the lawyers, who are the second pillar of the edifice of the justice delivery system, must exhibit apposite judicial character. The qualities of integrity, uprightness, patience, open mindedness, understanding, compassion, humility and courtesy are inseparable from the personality of judges as well as lawyers,” he said.

“It is only the judiciary that can firmly stand for constitutional morality. It is the judiciary that can protect our constitutional values, it can be the most effective tool to carry India as a best place for every living being, being the carrier of justice,” he said.

During his speech, he said that he shared his birthday with Dr B R Ambedkar. “I heard the name of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar for the first time in the 1970s at Bhusawal, Maharashtra, where my bua (aunt) used to live. One day in as outhouse, where a domestic help was residing, I saw a picture of Dr Ambedkar, who was introduced to me as a ‘God of Gareeb (poor)’. Since then, he is a ‘God of Gareeb’ for me. I cherish his ideals which are reflected in our Constitution.”