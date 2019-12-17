Allahabad HC annuls election of Azam’s son as MLA

A single judge bench of Justice Surya Prakash Kesarwani passed the order on a petition filed by Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, who had also unsuccessfully contested the Suar seat on a BSP ticket. A single judge bench of Justice Surya Prakash Kesarwani passed the order on a petition filed by Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, who had also unsuccessfully contested the Suar seat on a BSP ticket.

The Allahabad High Court Monday declared the election of Rampur MP Azam Khan’s son, Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, as an MLA null and void on the ground that he was below 25 years of age when he filed his nomination papers for the 2017 Assembly elections.

Abdullah had won the Suar assembly seat in Rampur on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

A single judge bench of Justice Surya Prakash Kesarwani passed the order on a petition filed by Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, who had also unsuccessfully contested the Suar seat on a BSP ticket.

In his petition filed in 2017, Kazim argued that Abdullah was not qualified to contest the MLA election because he had not turned 25, mandated in Article 173 (b) of the Constitution. Kazim Ali claimed that Abdullah was born on January 1, 1993, not on September 30,1990 as claimed in the nomination papers filed on January 25, 2017. To validate his claim, he submitted Abdullah’s Class X marksheet.

Kazim Ali also said that before moving the HC, he had raised the age objection before the returning officer who rejected the claim.

The court ordered, “In view of the aforesaid, the election petition is allowed. The election of the respondent from 34-Suar Assembly constituency of Rampur District is declared void, and consequently, it is set aside.”

“Let the substance of this decision be intimated by the registrar general of this court to the Election Commission and the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. A certified copy of this decision (should) be sent to the ECI forthwith,” directed the court.

In his defence, Abdullah said his date of birth in Class 10 marksheet was incorrectly mentioned as January 1, 1993, instead of September 30, 1990, and he came to know about it for the first time in 2015 when he was pursuing MTech. He said he had tried to get the birth date, mentioned in Class 10 marksheet, corrected, which had not been done so far.

In the election, Abdullah had bagged 1,06,443 votes. The BJP’s Laxmi Saini came in second.

